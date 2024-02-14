Adani Green Energy share price up 4% - two factors behind the rally
The recent surge in the stock can be attributed to two key factors: the upward revision by Moody's and the operationalization of a 51 MW solar capacity in Gujarat.
Shares of Adani Green Energy rose nearly 4% on Wednesday's trading session to ₹1,882 on BSE. The recent surge in the stock can be attributed to two key factors: the upward revision by Moody's and the operationalization of a 51 MW solar capacity in Gujarat.
