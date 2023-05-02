Shares of Adani Green Energy Ltd hit 5% upper circuit on Tuesday's trading session after the company announced a 319% increase in consolidated net profit to ₹507 crore for the quarter ending March 2023. This compares to a net profit of ₹121 crore in the comparable period of the previous fiscal year.

The stock opened at the day's intraday high of ₹998.10 and hit the upper circuit at 5%. At 10:21 IST, the was trading at ₹967, up 1.7%.

Total revenue for the Adani company increased by 88% to 2,988 crores in Q4FY23 from 1,587 crores in Q4FY22.

The revenue from operations related to power supply increased from ₹1,128 crore to ₹2,130 crore during the quarter under review. In contrast, electricity supply revenue for FY23 increased by 54% YoY to ₹5,825 crore.

Due to "robust growth in revenues, EBITDA and cash profit," the company reported an EBITDA of 5,538 crore in FY23, an increase of 57% YoY.

Chairman Adani, said in the statement that the company is "accelerating the transition to sustainable energy and playing a pivotal role in fulfilling India's obligations to a greener future."

Even as his vast company scales back on expectations in certain other areas, Adani's priority continues to be on renewables programmes, power generation, and ports. Following allegations of corporate fraud made in January by Hindenburg, which the company denies, Adani Group has lost billions in market value and reviewed its plans.

In the fiscal year that concluded in March, Adani Green's operational capacity climbed by over half, to more than 8 gigawatts. The company wants to generate 45 gigawatts of renewable energy by 2030, which is comparable to India's objective of nearly tripling its clean energy production capacity by that time.

According to the company's statement released on Monday, higher borrowing rates were a major contributor to the 44% increase in total costs.

