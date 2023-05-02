Adani Green Energy share price hits 5% upper circuit as Q4 net profit rises 319%1 min read . Updated: 02 May 2023, 09:18 AM IST
Shares of Adani Green Energy Ltd rose 5% on Tuesday's trading session after the company reported three-fold increase in net profit at ₹974 crore in FY23.
Shares of Adani Green Energy Ltd hit 5% upper circuit on Tuesday's trading session after the company announced a 319% increase in consolidated net profit to ₹507 crore for the quarter ending March 2023. This compares to a net profit of ₹121 crore in the comparable period of the previous fiscal year.
