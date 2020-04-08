Adani Green Energy shares jump 5% on Total SA deal

Adani Green Energy shares jumped 4.90 per cent to ₹166.80 on the BSE.
MUMBAI : Shares of Adani Green Energy gained 5 per cent on Wednesday after Total SA said it has invested 3,707 crore in a solar energy joint venture with the domestic firm. The scrip jumped 4.90 per cent to 166.80 on the BSE.

Total SA on Tuesday said it has invested 3,707 crore to set up 50:50 joint venture with Adani Green Energy Ltd (AGEL) through its step-down subsidiary.

The closing of the transaction in the current environment reinforces the strength of the relationship between the partners and further underscores robust climate commitment of both partners, it stated.

The French energy firm had last year picked up a 50 per cent stake in the 5 million tonnes per year LNG import terminal that the Adani Group is building at Dhamra in Odisha's Bhadrak district.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

