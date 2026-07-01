Adani Green Energy to announce June quarter results on this date. Check details

Adani Group company Adani Green Energy on Wednesday announced that its Board of Directors will meet on July 22, 2026, to consider and approve the unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2026.

The company also informed the exchanges that the trading window for dealing in the company's securities by all designated persons and their immediate relatives has remained closed from July 1, 2026, and will reopen on July 24, 2026, 48 hours after the financial results are made public.

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In a separate filing, the company said it has surpassed 20 gigawatts (GW) of operational renewable energy capacity, becoming the first renewable energy company in India to achieve the milestone predominantly through greenfield development.

According to the company, its renewable portfolio now generates more than 52 billion units of clean electricity annually, accounting for nearly 3% of India's total electricity consumption.

Adani Green said it achieved the milestone within a decade of commissioning its first renewable energy project at Kamuthi, Tamil Nadu, in 2016, making it India's largest and fastest greenfield renewable energy capacity developer. The company added 5,051 MW of renewable capacity during FY26, marking the highest annual renewable capacity addition by any company outside China.

Commenting on the achievement, Sagar Adani, Executive Director, Adani Green Energy, said, “Surpassing 20 GW demonstrates what disciplined execution and long-term vision can achieve. Today, AGEL, along with our efficient team and longstanding partners, delivers renewable electricity almost equivalent to the annual power requirement of Mumbai and New Delhi combined, reinforcing the country's energy security while accelerating its clean energy transition.”

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March quarter performance For the March quarter, the company reported a 34% year-on-year (YoY) increase in consolidated net profit to ₹514 crore. On a sequential basis, net profit surged more than 100-fold from ₹5 crore reported in the December quarter of FY26.

Total income for the quarter stood at ₹3,727 crore, up 13.7% YoY from ₹3,278 crore in the corresponding quarter of FY25. Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 20% YoY to ₹2,882 crore from ₹2,402 crore a year earlier.

Meanwhile, the EBITDA margin expanded to 82.3% from 78.2% in the year-ago quarter.

For the full financial year FY26, the company's net profit declined marginally by less than 1% to ₹1,987 crore, compared with ₹2,001 crore in FY25. However, revenue rose 15.3% YoY to ₹12,928 crore from ₹11,212 crore.

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Shares jump 90% since April The company's shares have been on a strong upward trajectory since April, rallying from ₹806 apiece to ₹1,535, translating into a gain of nearly 90%. The sharp recovery follows a prolonged period of weakness between November 2025 and March 2026.

The recent rally has helped the stock recover all of its losses incurred during that correction. However, it still trades 30% below its 2024 high and remains 50% below its all-time high of ₹3,050 per share.

Disclaimer: We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author A Ksheerasagar Ksheera Sagar has been working as a Market Research Analyst at LiveMint for the past four years, covering stocks, commodities, and broader financial m...Read More ✕ A Ksheerasagar Ksheera Sagar has been working as a Market Research Analyst at LiveMint for the past four years, covering stocks, commodities, and broader financial markets. In this role, he closely tracks daily market movements, corporate earnings, sector trends, and macroeconomic developments.



He has over a decade of experience in the financial services industry and has previously worked with multiple organisations, including global investment bank J.P. Morgan, bringing strong research experience into the newsroom.



During his career, he has gained extensive exposure to equity research, market analysis, and financial data interpretation, strengthening his expertise across asset classes and market cycles.



He is known for his data-driven analysis and crisp, listicle-style market stories that break down complex financial developments across key markets for a wide audience. His strong research skills enable him to write detailed and insightful stories on stocks and sectors, focusing on the underlying factors driving market movements.



His work combines quantitative insights with clear storytelling, presenting financial developments in a clear and structured manner. Moreover, he enjoys writing multibagger and listicle-style copies. Outside of work, Ksheera enjoys playing the piano and exploring new places. He has a keen interest in travel, music, and continuously learning about global markets and economic trends.