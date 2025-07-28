Adani Green Q1 Results: Profit jumps 31% YoY to ₹824 crore. Details here

Adani Green Q1 Results: Adani Group's renewable energy firm — Adani Green Energy — posted a double-digit growth in its consolidated net profit and revenue for the first quarter of the financial year 2025-26, ended June.

Saloni Goel
Updated28 Jul 2025, 03:56 PM IST
Adani Green Energy's profit after tax for Q1 stood at 824 crore as against 629 crore in the corresponding quarter last year, recording a growth of 31%. The revenue also jumped 31% year-on-year (YoY) to 3,312 crore during the quarter under review. The figure stood at 2,528 crore in the same period a year ago.

On a quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) basis, too, the performance remained solid, as profit surged 115% from 383 crore, while revenue jumped 24% over 2,666 crore posted in the quarter ended March 31, 2025.

Adani Green Energy said its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) saw a 31% YoY rise to 3,108 crore with the industry-leading EBITDA margin of 92.8%.

Adani Green Energy: Operational Performance

During the first quarter of FY26, operational capacity saw a 45% YoY increase to 15.8 GW, with an addition of 4.9 GW over the last one year. Meanwhile, sales of energy rose 42% YoY to 10,479 million units, with this quarter exceeding annual energy sales of FY22.

The Adani group company operationalised 3,763 MW solar power plants, with greenfield addition of 2,463 MW in Khavda, Gujarat, 1,050 MW in Rajasthan and 250 MW in Andhra Pradesh.

Additionally, Adani Green also operationalised 585 MW wind power plants and 534 MW hybrid power plants.

Adani Green also saw a steady growth in power generation at a CAGR of 45% over the last five years, it said in a press release.

Adani Green Energy shares settled at 1004.55 apiece following the Q1 results announcement, up 2.93% over the last close of 975.95.

