Adani Green share price extends gains into second consecutive session, jumps 6%; here's why
Adani Green Energy share price jumped almost 6 per cent in morning trade on BSE on February 15, in a weak market. The company recently operationalised a 551 MW solar capacity in Gujarat and plans to develop a 30 GW renewable energy plant in Khavda, India.
Adani Green share price continued witnessing decent traction for the second consecutive session as it jumped almost 6 per cent in morning trade on BSE on Thursday, February 15, in a weak market.
