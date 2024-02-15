Adani Green share price continued witnessing decent traction for the second consecutive session as it jumped almost 6 per cent in morning trade on BSE on Thursday, February 15, in a weak market. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Adani Green Energy share price opened at ₹1870.30 against the previous close of ₹1852.70 and soon jumped 5.8 per cent to the level of ₹1,959.60. Around 9:50 am, the stock traded 4.60 per cent higher at ₹1,938.

In an exchange filing on Wednesday, February 14, the company said it operationalised a 551 MW solar capacity in Khavda, Gujarat, by supplying power to the national grid. The stock ended 1.96 per cent higher on Wednesday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Moreover, the company is planning to develop a 30 GW renewable energy plant with a colossal plan in Khavda, India. The project is, poised to be the world's largest upon completion, and is expected to generate a staggering nearly 81 billion units of electricity annually, enough to power 16.1 million homes and prevent a whopping 58 million tonnes of CO2 emissions each year.

Adani Green Energy plans on expanding its operational portfolio to 9,029 MW and total portfolio to a commanding 20,844 MW, the company announced on February 14.

"With proven expertise in developing large-scale renewable projects, a robust supply chain network and technological prowess, Adani Green Energy is best positioned to build this record-setting giga-scale plant with no parallel in the world’s clean energy sector," the company stated.

Meanwhile, recently, US-headquartered ratings firm Moody's upgraded the outlook of two green energy firms and two electricity generation and distribution firms of the Adani Group following improved financials, timely debt repayments and a capital infusion by the group over the past year.

On Tuesday, Moody's upgraded the four Adani firms to stable — Adani Green Energy, Adani Green Energy Restricted Group-1 (comprising Adani Green Energy (UP) Ltd, Parampujya Solar Energy Pvt Ltd and Prayatna Developers Pvt Ltd), Adani Transmission Step-One and Adani Electricity Mumbai. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts and broking companies, not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

