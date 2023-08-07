comScore
Adani Green share price declines 7% on block deal buzz

 1 min read 07 Aug 2023, 09:31 AM IST Livemint

Adani Green Energy share price slumps 7% due to rumours of a block deal, currently trading at ₹967.

Investors in Adani Group stocks suffered a combined loss of 1.39 trillion in wealth on Monday, with trading in Adani Total Gas, Adani Green, Adani Power, Adani Wilmar, and NDTV halted after they hit their respective lower circuits, which range from 5-20%

Adani Green Energy share price slumped 7% at open on August 7 due to the buzz on the Street that a block deal has taken place in the company shares. As per rumours, the Adani Green Energy's shares exchanged hands at around 925-930. The Adani Green Energy share price opened at 1,012.60 against the previous close of 1,012.55 and soon hit a high of 1,016.15.

As soon as the buzz went on the Street about the block deal, the Adani Green Energy share price started falling and hit a low of 886.25. At the time of writing this copy, the Adani Green Energy shares were trading at 967, down 45.55, or 4.50%.

Mint could not independently verify the block deal details.

Adani Green Energy shares had hit a 52-week high of 2,574.05 on August 23, 2022 and a 52-week low of 439.35 February 28, 2023. 

Adani group stocks were under selling pressure for a long time after Hindenburg Research released a report on January 25 this year leveling the group with allegations of fraud. The Adani group has come out of the worst of its times since then and is now back on track with its expansion plans.

Adani Green Energy reported a 51% year-on-year (YoY) rise in its consolidated net profit at 323 crore for the quarter ended June 2023. The company had posted a net profit of 214 crore in the same quarter last year.

The Adani Group renewable energy company’s consolidated revenue from operations in Q1FY24 increased 33% to 2,176 crore from 1,635 crore, YoY.

Other income of the company increased to 228 crore during the June quarter from 66 crore in the year-ago period.

 

