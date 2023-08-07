Adani Green Energy share price slumped 7% at open on August 7 due to the buzz on the Street that a block deal has taken place in the company shares. As per rumours, the Adani Green Energy's shares exchanged hands at around ₹925-930. The Adani Green Energy share price opened at ₹1,012.60 against the previous close of ₹1,012.55 and soon hit a high of ₹1,016.15.

As soon as the buzz went on the Street about the block deal, the Adani Green Energy share price started falling and hit a low of ₹886.25. At the time of writing this copy, the Adani Green Energy shares were trading at ₹967, down ₹45.55, or 4.50%.

Mint could not independently verify the block deal details.

Adani Green Energy shares had hit a 52-week high of ₹2,574.05 on August 23, 2022 and a 52-week low of ₹439.35 February 28, 2023.

Adani group stocks were under selling pressure for a long time after Hindenburg Research released a report on January 25 this year leveling the group with allegations of fraud. The Adani group has come out of the worst of its times since then and is now back on track with its expansion plans.

Adani Green Energy reported a 51% year-on-year (YoY) rise in its consolidated net profit at ₹323 crore for the quarter ended June 2023. The company had posted a net profit of ₹214 crore in the same quarter last year.

The Adani Group renewable energy company’s consolidated revenue from operations in Q1FY24 increased 33% to ₹2,176 crore from ₹1,635 crore, YoY.

Other income of the company increased to ₹228 crore during the June quarter from ₹66 crore in the year-ago period.