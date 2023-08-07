Adani Green share price declines 7% on block deal buzz1 min read 07 Aug 2023, 09:31 AM IST
Adani Green Energy share price slumps 7% due to rumours of a block deal, currently trading at ₹967.
Adani Green Energy share price slumped 7% at open on August 7 due to the buzz on the Street that a block deal has taken place in the company shares. As per rumours, the Adani Green Energy's shares exchanged hands at around ₹925-930. The Adani Green Energy share price opened at ₹1,012.60 against the previous close of ₹1,012.55 and soon hit a high of ₹1,016.15.
