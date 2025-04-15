Adani Green share price jumps over 5% after strong FY25 business update. Do you own?

Adani Green share price jumped over 5% on Tuesday after the company announced its operational update for FY25. The Adani Group stock, Adani Green shares rallied as much as 5.33% to ₹941.40 apiece on the BSE.

Advertisement

Adani Green Energy said its operational capacity increased by 30% to 14.2 GW in FY25 as compared to the year-ago period. The company will also add another 1 GW, pushing its total operational capacity to 15.2 GW.

The capacity expansion to 14,243 MW was primarily driven by greenfield additions of 3,309 MW. This included the commissioning of 2,710 MW of solar power projects across key states, with significant contributions from Khavda, Gujarat (1,460 MW), Rajasthan (1,000 MW), and Andhra Pradesh (250 MW). Additionally, the company operationalised 599 MW of wind power capacity in Khavda.

Also Read | Biocon shares jump 4% as subsidiary secures market entry for Yesafili in US

The substantial increase in capacity led to a 28% YoY rise in energy sales, which stood at 27,969 million units in FY25, according to the company’s provisional operational update.

Advertisement

Over the past five years, Adani Green Energy has delivered a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 45% in power generation, driven by a growing share of merchant power and strong operational performance across its renewable energy portfolio.

The company’s solar portfolio achieved a capacity utilisation factor (CUF) of 24.8%, underpinned by 99.5% plant availability. The Khavda solar site recorded a CUF of 32.4% in Q4 FY25, approaching its stabilised operating levels, it said.

The wind portfolio recorded a CUF of 27.2%, supported by 95.9% plant availability, while the hybrid portfolio delivered a CUF of 39.5%, with a plant availability of 99.6%.

Adani Green Stock Price Trend Adani Green share price has gained 7% in one month, but the stock is down 11% on a year-to-date (YTD) basis. Over the past one year, the Adani Group stock has plunged 48%. However, Adani Green shares have delivered multibagger returns of 400% in five years.

Advertisement

At 12:10 PM, Adani Green shares were trading 4.25% higher at ₹931.70 apiece on the BSE.