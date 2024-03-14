Adani Green share price jumps over 9% as subsidiary enters into power purchase deal with SECI
Adani Green Energy said its subsidiary Adani Renewable Energy Fifty Nine Ltd has entered into power purchase agreements (PPA) with SECI for the supply of 534 MW of solar power projects.
Adani Green share price jumped over 9% on Thursday, recouping the previous session’s steep losses, after its subsidiary signed a power purchase agreement with Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI). Adani Green Energy shares rallied as much as 9.33% to ₹1,887.80 apiece on the BSE.
