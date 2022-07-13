Adani Green shares surge for seventh straight session, stock rises 22% this week2 min read . Updated: 13 Jul 2022, 09:48 AM IST
- Adani Green share price has been rising since 6th July 2022
Listen to this article
Adani Green Energy shares extended its rally on seventh straight day in early morning deals on Wednesday. Adani Green share price today opened upside and went on to hit intraday high of ₹2338 per share (at 9:20 AM on NSE), logging around 22 per cent rise this week. Adani group stock had closed at ₹1918.50 apiece levels on NSE on Friday session. Some credit for surge in Adani Green share price today can be attributed to its Q1FY23 update though its provisional in nature.