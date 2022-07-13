Adani Green shares surge for seventh straight session, stock rises 22% this week

Adani Green shares have been rising since 6th July 2022 and in last seven sessions, it has surged from ₹1876.40 to ₹2338 apiece levels, logging around 25 per cent rise in this time horizon. It is one of the multibagger stocks that Indian stock market has produced in last one year. In last one year, this Adani stock has risen from around ₹989 to ₹2338 levels, delivering around 130 per cent return to its shareholders in this time horizon.