Adani Green: Snowcap Research publishes critical report on Adani Group firm, says report
Adani Green: Snowcap Research publishes critical report on Adani Group firm, says report
In a downbeat analysis on Adani Green Energy Ltd, the activist investment firm Snowcap Research presents five main conclusions. The presentation of the London-based activist investment and advising firm focused on five significant findings: mixed operational performance, declining project returns, 50GW funding concerns, inflated run-rate EBITDA, and related party merchant power sales.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started