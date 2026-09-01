How Adani Group stocks are performing today after share prices plunged yesterday | Top gainers and losers

Adani Group stocks showed a mixed performance on Tuesday, September 1, following the heavy sell-off witnessed a day earlier amid heightened volatility surrounding the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) index reshuffle. While several group stocks staged a recovery after Monday's decline, others remained under pressure, highlighting the continued volatility across the conglomerate's listed companies.

The mixed movement in the Adani Group stocks came as the MSCI changes, implemented after market closing hours on August 31, continued to remain in focus. The reshuffle is expected to trigger significant fund inflows and outflows across several companies as funds tracking the index adjust their portfolios.

Adani Green Energy emerged as the biggest gainer among the group stocks, rallying more than 4% to reach its day's high of ₹1,271.10. Adani Power also moved higher, jumping 3% to touch an intra-day high of ₹204.60.

Adani Total Gas added around 1.5%, climbing to ₹629.30, while Adani Ports rose 1.2% to hit its day's high of ₹1,655.20.

The group's cement companies also traded in positive territory. ACC and Ambuja Cements gained 1% each during the session.

Adani Enterprises, however, witnessed considerable volatility. The group's flagship company initially moved higher, rising 1% to touch ₹2,942 in early trade. The gains did not sustain, with the stock subsequently reversing direction and falling around 2% from its intra-day high to hit its day's low of ₹2,888.20 per share on the BSE.

Adani Energy Solutions emerged as the worst-performing Adani Group stock during the session. The stock fell 5% to touch its day's low of ₹1,391.

MSCI Reshuffle Remains in Focus The movement in Adani Group stocks comes after heightened volatility linked to the MSCI index reshuffle. According to a Reuters report, the changes are expected to result in significant fund flows into several Adani Group companies.

Adani Enterprises is likely to see inflows of around $202 million, while Adani Ports could receive approximately $77 million. Adani Energy Solutions is expected to attract the highest inflows among the three, at around $310 million.

Lenskart Solutions, Laurus Labs, Adani Energy Solutions and Billionbrains Garage Ventures, the parent company of Groww, were added to the MSCI Global Standard Index after market closing hours on August 31, 2026.

MSCI's August 2026 review also resulted in increased weightages for several existing stocks. Eternal, Adani Enterprises, Adani Ports & SEZ, JSW Energy, Adani Power, Swiggy and GMR Airports were among the companies whose weightages were raised.

At the same time, the index provider reduced the weightages of Reliance Industries, Jio Financial Services, Indian Hotels, Aditya Birla Capital and Colgate-Palmolive India.

Indian Stock Markets Today The broader Indian market also remained volatile on September 1, although benchmark indices recovered their opening losses to trade in the green. Concerns arising from rising crude oil prices and higher bond yields amid escalating Middle East tensions countered the positive sentiment generated by stronger-than-expected domestic economic growth.

Despite a weak start, the Sensex was up over 200 points or 0.26% to 77,161.36, while the Nifty gained 39.5 points, or 0.2%, to trade at 24,119.90.

Sectoral performance was mixed. The Nifty Healthcare, Nifty Pharma and Nifty Realty indices recorded the biggest declines, whereas the Nifty FMCG, Nifty Metal and Nifty Auto indices outperformed.

India's economy expanded 7.8% year-on-year during the April-June quarter, exceeding forecasts as stronger investment and manufacturing activity combined with resilient consumer demand.

“The Q1 GDP growth print at 7.8% is reassuring and indicates that we are on track to achieve 7% growth in FY27. Services and secondary sectors growing at 10% and 8.5% respectively reflect a robust economy which can deliver decent earnings growth in FY27. This has the potential to keep the market resilient, but in the near-term the global headwinds from elevated crude and excessive U.S. bond yields might impact the market negatively," said V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Investments Limited.

However, renewed fighting in the Middle East added to global market concerns. The escalation pushed crude oil prices higher, raising worries about inflation and potential US interest-rate hikes, while also driving global bond yields upward.

Oil prices rose around 1% to $91.30 per barrel, building on the previous session's 2.5% gain.

US 10-year bond yields reached 20-month highs following hawkish commentary from the Federal Reserve. India's benchmark 10-year bond yield also moved close to 7%, reflecting the pressure created by rising global rates, which could restrict foreign capital inflows and increase borrowing costs.

Vijayakumar added that: "In brief, while high U.S. bond yields and elevated crude, more importantly the former, will negatively impact the market, the fundamentals will support the market. In other words, the Nifty range of 23000-25000 will hold in the near-term."