Adani Green to raise $410 million to refinance 2024 Dollar Bond
Adani Green Energy Ltd. plans to raise about $410 million via new bond issuance to refinance a dollar note maturing in a roughly year’s time, according to a filing to Singapore’s stock exchange.
Adani Green Energy Ltd. plans to raise about $410 million via new bond issuance to refinance a dollar note maturing in a roughly year’s time, according to a filing to Singapore’s stock exchange.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started