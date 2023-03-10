These 3 Adani Group stocks hit upper circuit while Adani Enterprises, others' shares fall1 min read . Updated: 10 Mar 2023, 09:41 AM IST
- Adani Enterprises shares fell more than 5% on the BSE in Friday's early trading session
Shares of Adani Green Energy, Adani Transmission, and Adani Total Gas surged to hit the upper circuit level of 5% on the BSE in Friday's opening trading session whereas the conglomerate's flagship company Adani Enterprises fell along with Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ), Adani Wilmar and Adani Power which also declined.
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×