Adani Group commits $100 billion investment to develop renewable-energy-powered, hyperscale AI-ready data centres

Billionaire Gautam Adan-led Adani Group on Tuesday, February 17, announced a direct investment of $100 billion to develop renewable-energy-powered, hyperscale data centres for artificial intelligence (AI) by 2035.

The group said that the initiative will establish a long-term sovereign energy and compute platform designed to position India as a global leader in the emerging Intelligence Revolution.

The investment is expected to catalyse by 2035 an additional $150 billion across server manufacturing, advanced electrical infrastructure, sovereign cloud platforms and supporting industries. Together, this is projected to create a $250 billion AI infrastructure ecosystem in India over the decade, Adani Enterprises said in a regulatory filing on February 17.

“At Adani, we are building on our foundation in data centres and green energy to expand into the complete five-layer AI stack focused on India’s technological sovereignty. India will not be a mere consumer in the AI age. We will be the creators, the builders and the exporters of intelligence and we are proud to be able to participate in that future,” said Gautam Adani, Chairman of the Adani Group.

This roadmap builds on AdaniConnex’s existing 2 GW national data centre, with a target to reach 5 GW.

Adani is working in partnerships with Google to establish the nation’s largest gigawatt scale AI data centre campus in Visakhapatnam, alongside additional campuses in Noida, and with Microsoft in Hyderabad and Pune.

The Group said that it will also deepen its data centre partnership with Flipkart, advancing the collaboration toward the development of a second AI data centre purpose built to support Flipkart’s next-generation digital commerce, high-performance computing and large-scale AI workloads.