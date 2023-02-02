Adani group company's bonds fall to distressed levels after FPO withdrawal

Announcing the withdrawal of Adani Enterprises FPO, Gautam Adani, Chairman at Adani Enterprises Ltd said, “The Board takes this opportunity to thank all the investors for your support and commitment to our FPO. The subscription for the FPO closed successfully yesterday. Despite the volatility in the stock over the last week, your faith and belief in the company, its business and its management has been extremely reassuring and humbling."

