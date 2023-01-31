Adani Ports, Ambuja Cements deny share buyback plan3 min read . Updated: 31 Jan 2023, 11:28 AM IST
- Adani Ports and Ambuja Cements have denied any plan in regard to buyback of shares
Adani group companies — Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd and Ambuja Cements have denied media reports that companies are planning ₹3,000 crore buyback of shares. While replying to the exchange clarification in regard to the media reports, both Adani group companies said that they are not in position to comment on the veracity of said media report.
