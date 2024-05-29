Paytm share price jumps 5% on clarification that Vijay Shekhar Sharma is not selling stake to Gautam Adani
One 97 Communications' shares surged 5% after denying talks of selling stake to Adani. Adani Group may enter fintech industry with Paytm deal, competing with Google Pay and others. Paytm faces losses due to RBI ban on Paytm Payments Bank Ltd.
Shares of One 97 Communications, parent of Paytm was locked in a 5 percent upper circuit at ₹359.55 in morning deals on Wednesday after the company clarified that Vijay Shekhar Sharma is not in talks with Gautam Adani to sell stake in Paytm. Meanwhile, Adani Enterprises was almost flat, up 0.7 percent in morning deals.
