AWL Agri shares fall 4% as Adani Group exits company, sells remaining 7% stake via block deal. Check details

Adani Group fully exits AWL Agri: The Adani Group exited AWL Agri Business (formerly Adani Wilmar Ltd) after selling its remaining 7% stake through a large block deal on Friday.

The divestment, executed by Adani Commodities LLP — a subsidiary of Adani Enterprises — marks the conglomerate’s final step in unwinding its position in India’s largest edible oil brand franchise.

The clean-up trade attracted strong institutional demand, with the block deal priced at ₹275.50 per share. Investment bank Jefferies acted as the broker for the transaction. Market estimates and industry sources suggest the deal value falls in the ₹2,300–2,400 crore range based on AWL Agri’s prevailing market capitalisation.

Heavy trading activity was visible in the AWL stock as nearly 6.6% of the company’s equity changed hands in large block deals today, pulling the stock 3.7% lower to ₹266.45. This sale concludes the Adani Group’s staged exit from the business.

Part of a Larger Exit Strategy Earlier this week, the Adani Group — which previously held a 20% in AWL Agri — sold 13% to an arm of Wilmar International via an off-market deal valued at ₹4,646 crore. With the final block deal now executed, the total realisation for Adani Enterprises from its overall exit stands at ₹15,707 crore.

Sources indicated that domestic mutual funds, including ICICI Prudential MF, SBI MF, Tata MF, Quant MF, Bandhan MF, Vanguard, and Charles Schwab, were among the major buyers. Several global investors from Singapore, the UAE, and other Asian markets also participated in the clean-out block.

With Adani’s exit, Singapore-based Wilmar International has become the sole promoter, now estimated to hold about 57% of AWL Agri. This consolidates the company’s identity as a multinational food and FMCG player.

AWL Agri: Business and Financial Performance AWL Agri — known for “Fortune,” India’s largest edible oil brand — also operates a diversified staples portfolio spanning wheat flour, rice, pulses, and ready-to-cook products.

The company recently announced its September quarter results, reporting a 21% decline in consolidated net profit to ₹244.85 crore, compared with ₹311.02 crore last year. However, revenue rose to ₹17,525.61 crore, up from ₹14,552.04 crore, reflecting strong top-line momentum despite margin pressures.

AWL Agri Stock Performance AWL Agri’s stock has declined 15% over the last one year, but has gained 3.5% in six months, 3.7% in three months, and 3% in the past month. The counter hit a 52-week high of ₹337 in December 2024 and a 52-week low of ₹231.55 in February 2025.