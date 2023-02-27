Adani Group in talks for $400 million debt against Australian coal port assets
- The conglomerate backed by billionaire Gautam Adani is in talks with global credit funds after Adani's $236 billion infrastructure empire shrunk by more than three-fifths in a month
Billionaire Gautam Adani-led Adani Group is planning to raise up to $400 million in debt against a key Australian coal port assets that make up a large portion of its exports of the fossil fuel from Carmichael mine, the Economic Times reported on Monday.
