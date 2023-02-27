Billionaire Gautam Adani-led Adani Group is planning to raise up to $400 million in debt against a key Australian coal port assets that make up a large portion of its exports of the fossil fuel from Carmichael mine, the Economic Times reported on Monday.

The conglomerate backed by billionaire Gautam Adani is in talks with global credit funds after Adani's $236 billion infrastructure empire shrunk by more than three-fifths in a month.

Controlled by the Adani family trust, North Queensland Export Terminal (NQXT) is being considered to raise funds for the group, according to the report.

Adani has begun discussions with multiple large high-yield global credit funds, and has so far received two indicative term sheets from potential lenders which include hedge fund Farallon Capital, the report said.

Australia's corporate regulator said it would review a short-seller report that had flagged a wide range of concerns about the Adani Group, according to a recent Reuters report.

In Australia, Adani operates the Carmichael coal mine and a related rail line, the North Queensland Export Terminal, which is a major port for Queensland coal exports, as well as a solar farm.

Meanwhile, the Adani Group is kicking off a charm offensive with fixed-income investors in Asia from today in a bid to win back debt investors' faith post the fallout from US-based shortseller Hindenburg Research's allegations of accounting fraud and stock manipulation.

Nearly a dozen global banks will help host the investor meetings at Singapore's Capitol Kempinski hotel today. The group will then hold meetings in Hong Kong at the Barclays Plc office tomorrow and on Wednesday. Due to attend are group chief financial officer Jugeshinder Singh and corporate finance head Anupam Misra.

On Monday, all stocks of the Adani group, except Adani Ports, are trading in red. Adani Green has hit 5 per cent lower circuit.

