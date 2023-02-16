Adani Group in talks for private bond offerings for at least 3 of its companies

The plan under consideration, initially broached late last year, is to try to raise a total of as much as $1.5 billion through note sales by Adani Green Energy Ltd., Adani Transmission Ltd. and Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd, according to the people. The firms will consider offering bonds with tenors up to 20 years, with the first potential deal targeted for April-May, the people said, asking not to be identified speaking about a private matter.

