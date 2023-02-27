Adani Group's market cap now at ₹7 lakh crore; 9 group stocks in the red
- Since the bombshell report, Adani Group's 10 listed stocks have been volatile and in a state of decline
The selloff in billionaire Gautam Adani-led conglomerate's shares deepened on Monday as the group's total market capitalisation or m-cap is now at ₹7.15 lakh crore, down 63 per cent over ₹19.19 lakh crore as on 24 January amid a broader decline in the stock market.
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×