Adani Group open offer for NDTV ends today

NDTV had, in a statement to stock exchanges last week, said that it "has been informed by the Promoter Group vehicle RRPR Holding Private Limited (RRPRH) that the Board of Directors at the meeting held today i.e. November 29, 2022, have approved…Appointment of Mr. Sudipta Bhattacharya , Mr. Sanjay Pugalia, and Mr. Senthil Sinniah Chengalvarayan, as Directors on the Board of RRPRH, with immediate effect; and 2. Resignation of Dr. Prannoy Roy and Mrs. Radhika Roy as Directors on the Board of RRPRH, with effect from the close of business hours of November 29, 2022."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}