Adani Group-owned Ambuja Cement shares jump 7% after Sanghi Industries acquisition
The share price of Sanghi Industries also hit 5% upper circuit, traded at ₹129.90 per share on Monday.
The shares of Adani Group-owned Ambuja Cement (ACL) rose nearly 7%, to the day’s high to ₹510.40 on NSE on Monday’s trading session after the company informed the completion of the acquisition of Sanghi Industries Limited (SIL) on December 5, in an exchange filing to Indian bourses.
