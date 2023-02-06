Adani Group plans to prepay ₹7,000-8,000 cr worth of loans in up to 45 days
- The conglomerate aims to reduce its LAS exposure with effect immediately and bring it to zero in 30-45 days
Adani group, led by Gautam Adani, is looking to prepay its debt of ₹7,000-8,000 crore from its loans against shares (LAS) portfolio to allay fears.
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×