Home / Markets / Stock Markets /  Adani Group plans to prepay 7,000-8,000 cr worth of loans in up to 45 days

Adani Group plans to prepay 7,000-8,000 cr worth of loans in up to 45 days

1 min read . 11:54 AM IST Livemint, Edited By Rakshita Madan
FILE PHOTO: The logo of the Adani Group is seen on the facade of its Corporate House on the outskirts of Ahmedabad, India, January 27, 2023. REUTERS/Amit Dave/File Photo

  • The conglomerate aims to reduce its LAS exposure with effect immediately and bring it to zero in 30-45 days

Adani group, led by Gautam Adani, is looking to prepay its debt of 7,000-8,000 crore from its loans against shares (LAS) portfolio to allay fears.

The conglomerate aims to reduce its LAS exposure with effect immediately and bring it to zero in 30-45 days, report Economic Times quoting sources. According to the report, the a formal decision may be taken as early as today.

Mint could not independently confirm the development.  

Adani's exposure of about 7,000-8,000 crore towards loans against shares is backed by share pledges.

The move would see lenders release some of the stocks in Adani Group companies that were pledged as collateral.

On January 25 morning (India time), Hindenburg Research released a report against the Adani group and Adani family members alleging them of fraud. The report claimed that the US-based research firm holds short selling bets on the group company.

Since then, the conglomerate, among the top business families in India, has lost a lot in terms of brand value, stock value and credibility. The group has been in firefighting mode and this seems to be another step in the direction to soothe the nervous investors.

Catch latest updates on news related to Adani here 

