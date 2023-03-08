Adani Group repays $500 million bridge loan to regain investor faith1 min read . Updated: 08 Mar 2023, 06:49 PM IST
Some banks had balked at refinancing the debt following a report from Hindenburg Research late-January that sent Adani assets tumbling
The Adani Group has repaid a $500 million bridge loan due Thursday, according to people with knowledge of the matter, adding to a slew of other payments as the Indian conglomerate works to restore confidence in its financial health after a scathing short seller report.
