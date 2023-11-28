Adani group’s m-cap posts biggest rise since Hindenburg report
Summary
- Market analysts expect the positive investor sentiment to continue for a few more sessions
- Apart from the buying, huge bullish positions were built up on the futures counters of Adani Enterprises and Adani Ports
MUMBAI : The Adani Group of stocks showed its biggest increase in market capitalization of over a trillion rupees for the first time since the Hindenburg report surfaced, days after the Supreme Court reserved its judgement on a bunch of public interest litigations pleading for a court-monitored investigation into allegations of corporate malfeasance and manipulation against the ports to renewables conglomerate.