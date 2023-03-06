Adani Group's market value rises over ₹2 lakh cr in 5 days rally; stocks gain up to 45%4 min read . Updated: 06 Mar 2023, 07:48 PM IST
- By end of March 6th, Adani Group's total market cap was nearly ₹8.85 lakh crore. This is up from ₹6.82 lakh crore market which was seen on February 27th.
The risk mood in Adani Group-backed stocks seems to have eased out in the past few days, thanks to the mega block deal which came as a comforter for panic-driven investors. In five trading sessions, Adani stocks have recorded consistent rallies with the majority of them posting double-digit upside in percentage terms. Up to a 45% rise is seen in Adani stocks during these sessions. Riding on the back of bulls, Adani Group's market value together has climbed more than ₹2 lakh crore.
