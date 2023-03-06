The risk mood in Adani Group-backed stocks seems to have eased out in the past few days, thanks to the mega block deal which came as a comforter for panic-driven investors. In five trading sessions, Adani stocks have recorded consistent rallies with the majority of them posting double-digit upside in percentage terms. Up to a 45% rise is seen in Adani stocks during these sessions. Riding on the back of bulls, Adani Group's market value together has climbed more than ₹2 lakh crore.

