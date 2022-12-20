Adani Group's VCPL acquires 8.27% stake in NDTV through open offer2 min read . Updated: 20 Dec 2022, 10:45 AM IST
Adani Group's Vishvapradhan Commercial acquired bought 53.3 lakh shares of NDTV at a price of ₹294 per share
Adani Group's Vishvapradhan Commercial Private limited on Tuesday, announced the acquisition of 8.27% stake of Indian TV news channel, NDTV, through an open offer. Under the acquisition, it bought 5,330,792 shares with face value of ₹4 each at a price of ₹294 per share.
