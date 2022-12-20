Adani Group's VCPL acquires 8.27% stake in NDTV through open offer

Till now, Adani group owned 29.18 per cent of share of the company through its subsidiary RRPR Holding Private Limited. With the acquisition of 8.27% of the shares by VCPL, Adani owns a total of 37.45% of the shares in the company. Post acquisition, company share ownership of Dr. Prannoy Roy and wife Radhika Roy got reduced to 15.94% and 16.32%. With this acquisition, Adani becomes the largest shareholder in NDTV by surpassing Roys, who collectively hold around 32.26% of the shares.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}