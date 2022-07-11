Adani Group shares rally near 2-15% post entry in 5G spectrum race

Adani Group stocks rallied on Monday despite lacklustre demand in broader markets. All Adani stocks were on a bull run and closed with an upside ranging from nearly 2% to 15%. The stellar performance comes after the Group confirmed its participation in the open bidding process for 5G space. Massive buying was seen in Adani Green Energy, Adani Total Gas, and Adani Transmission, while Adani Power and Adani Wilmar hit 5% upper circuit. Adani Enterprises and Adani Port also made substantial gains.

