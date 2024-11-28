Adani group shares rise up to 15% for second straight session led by Adani Total Gas. More steam left?

  • Stock Market Today: Adani Group shares gained up to 10% for second day in a row post clarification issued by Adani Green yesterday refuting Bribery charges against Gautam Adani and other company officials. Adani Energy Solutions leads the gains

Ujjval Jauhari
Published28 Nov 2024, 09:40 AM IST
Stock Market Today: Adani Group shares rise up to 8% for second day in a row: Adani Energy Solutions leads
Stock Market Today: Adani Group shares rise up to 8% for second day in a row: Adani Energy Solutions leads

Stock Market Today: Adani Group shares gained up to 15% for second day in a row post clarification issued by Adani Green yesterday refuting Bribery charges against Gautam Adani and other company officials.

Adani Total Gas share price led the gains, skyrocketing up to 15% during morning trade on Thursday. Adani Green Energy and Adani Energy Solutions share price rose nearly 10% each and Adani Power share prices with up to 9% gains were not far behind. 

Adani Enterprises Ltd, Adani Ports and Special and Special Economic Zone Ltd, Adani Wilmar Ltd also gained up to 5%.  Among other group companies Ambuja Cements, ACC and New Delhi Televisions saw gains of up to 2%.

The Adani group shares are rebounding after Adani Green Energy Ltd issued clarifications yesterday. 

Adani Green Energy in its release on the exchanges had sai that “Gautam Adani, Sagar Adani and Vineet Jain have not been charged with any violation of the FCPA (United States Foreign Corrupt Practices Act) in the counts set forth in the indictment of the US DOJ (United States Department of Justice) or civil complaint of the US SEC (U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission)"

Further the company had added that these directors have been charged on three counts in the criminal indictment namely (i) alleged securities fraud conspiracy, (ii) alleged wire fraud conspiracy, and (iii) alleged securities fraud, said the release.

Following the clarification while Adani Group shares had gained up to 16% on Wednesday, they are adding to gains on Thursday too.

Among other reasons that are leading  gains for stocks are individual group company developments. These include Adani Enterprises completing the contemplated acquisition of 74% stake of Cococart Ventures Private Limited (“CVPL”) and thereby CVPL becoming joint venture of AAHL and Adani Enterprises. Adani Airport Holdings Limited (“AAHL”) is a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Adani Enterprises Ltd.

(more to come)

 

 

 

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:28 Nov 2024, 09:40 AM IST
Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsAdani group shares rise up to 15% for second straight session led by Adani Total Gas. More steam left?

Most Active Stocks

Adani Power share price

564.15
11:06 AM | 28 NOV 2024
40.35 (7.7%)

Indian Oil Corporation share price

138.70
11:06 AM | 28 NOV 2024
-0.25 (-0.18%)

Adani Enterprises share price

2,480.30
11:06 AM | 28 NOV 2024
81.95 (3.42%)

Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone share price

1,201.95
11:05 AM | 28 NOV 2024
2.2 (0.18%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Eid Parry India share price

875.00
10:55 AM | 28 NOV 2024
26.65 (3.14%)

Computer Age Management Services share price

4,921.90
10:55 AM | 28 NOV 2024
65.5 (1.35%)

Caplin Point Laboratories share price

2,092.60
10:52 AM | 28 NOV 2024
10.4 (0.5%)

Eclerx Services share price

3,439.95
10:54 AM | 28 NOV 2024
-23.2 (-0.67%)
More from 52 Week High

Triveni Turbines share price

795.35
10:55 AM | 28 NOV 2024
-39.95 (-4.78%)

Amber Enterprises India share price

6,247.55
10:54 AM | 28 NOV 2024
-225.25 (-3.48%)

Rainbow Childrens Medicare share price

1,535.60
10:54 AM | 28 NOV 2024
-50.85 (-3.21%)

Tata Teleservices Maharashtra share price

80.00
10:54 AM | 28 NOV 2024
-2.47 (-3%)
More from Top Losers

Honasa Consumer share price

251.55
10:43 AM | 28 NOV 2024
22.85 (9.99%)

Adani Energy Solutions share price

723.00
10:55 AM | 28 NOV 2024
61.75 (9.34%)

Adani Power share price

565.00
10:55 AM | 28 NOV 2024
41.2 (7.87%)

Tube Investments Of India share price

3,603.00
10:55 AM | 28 NOV 2024
213.7 (6.31%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    77,535.00290.00
    Chennai
    77,541.00290.00
    Delhi
    77,693.00290.00
    Kolkata
    77,545.00290.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    103.02/L0.10
    Chennai
    100.90/L0.00
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.77/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.