Adani Group still eligible to be part of influential JPMorgan bond indexes
- Per current index rules, Adani Group companies remain eligible for inclusion in CEMBI, JACI and JESG indices
Adani Group, which has in recent weeks suffered a brutal share selloff following the release of the US short-seller report by Hindenburg on January 24, remains eligible for the CEMBI, JACI and JESG indices, said JP Morgan in a note on Monday, as reported by Reuters, adding that per current index rules, Adani Group companies remain eligible for inclusion in CEMBI, JACI and JESG indices.
