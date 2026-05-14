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Adani Enterprises share price jumps 8% to hit 52-week high after ₹1,435 crore block deal

Adani Enterprises shares rose 8% to 2,699.95, reaching a 52-week high after a block deal involving nearly 60 lakh shares. The stock has gained about 10% over two sessions and 54% since its March low, reflecting strong performance in recent months.

Pranati Deva
Updated14 May 2026, 12:10 PM IST
Adani Enterprises share price hits 52-week high
Adani Enterprises share price hits 52-week high(REUTERS)
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Adani Enterprises shares surged 8% on Thursday, 14 May, to hit a fresh 52-week high of 2,699.95 on the BSE after nearly 60 lakh shares reportedly changed hands through a block deal. The sharp rally extended the stock’s gains to around 10% over the last two trading sessions.

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According to media reports, the block transaction was valued at nearly 1,435 crore and was executed at 2,435.60 per share, implying a discount of about 2.5% to the previous closing price of 2,500. The identities of the buyers and sellers involved in the deal were not immediately known.

The Adani Group flagship stock has witnessed a strong recovery in recent months and has now climbed nearly 54% from its 52-week low of 1,753.45 touched in March 2026.

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AI powered insights from this story

1
What caused Adani Enterprises' share price to jump 8% to a 52-week high?

Adani Enterprises' share price surged 8% to a 52-week high due to a block deal where nearly 60 lakh shares changed hands. The transaction was valued at approximately ₹1,435 crore.

2
What was the value and per-share price of the Adani Enterprises block deal?

The block deal involving Adani Enterprises shares was valued at nearly ₹1,435 crore. The transaction was executed at ₹2,435.60 per share.

3
How has Adani Enterprises' share price performed in recent months and over the long term?

Adani Enterprises' stock has recovered strongly, climbing nearly 54% from its 52-week low in March 2026. It has gained around 25% in the past month and over 8% on a yearly basis.

4
What was Adani Enterprises' Q4FY26 financial performance?

In Q4FY26, Adani Enterprises reported a consolidated net loss of ₹220.7 crore, despite a 20.3% year-on-year increase in revenue from operations to ₹32,439.3 crore. EBITDA margin narrowed to 11.5%.

5
What dividend did Adani Enterprises' board recommend for FY26?

The Board of Directors at Adani Enterprises recommended a dividend of ₹1.3 per equity share for FY26. This recommendation is subject to shareholder approval at the upcoming Annual General Meeting.

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The stock has also remained in a firm upward trend in the near term, gaining around 25% over the past one month. On a yearly basis, the stock has advanced more than 8%, while over a five-year period, Adani Enterprises has delivered multibagger returns of around 119% to investors.

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Adani Enterprises shareholding pattern

Adani Enterprises promoter holding stood at 74.67% at the end of the March 2026 quarter, while public shareholders accounted for the remaining 25.33% stake in the company.

Among domestic institutional investors, mutual funds held a 2.7% stake in the company during the quarter. Meanwhile, Life Insurance Corporation of India owned 3.64% stake in Adani Enterprises as of the March quarter shareholding pattern.

Adani Enterprises Q4 performance

Adani Enterprises had announced its Q4FY26 earnings last month, reporting a consolidated net loss of 220.7 crore against a profit of 3,844.9 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Despite the loss, the company’s revenue from operations rose 20.3% year-on-year to 32,439.3 crore compared with 26,965.9 crore reported in the year-ago period.

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EBITDA for the quarter increased marginally to 3,731 crore from 3,710 crore last year. However, EBITDA margin narrowed to 11.5% from 13.8% in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.

Also Read | Tata Motors shares tank 7% from day's high despite stellar Q4: Should you buy?

The company had also approved a proposal to raise up to 15,000 crore through the issuance of equity shares or other eligible securities, subject to shareholder approval at the Annual General Meeting scheduled on June 24, 2026.

Additionally, the Board of Directors recommended a dividend of 1.3 per equity share with a face value of 1 each for FY26, subject to shareholders’ approval at the AGM.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. Please consult with an investment advisor before making any investment decisions.

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About the Author

Pranati Deva

Pranati Deva is a seasoned financial journalist with over a decade of experience in high-pressure newsroom environments, currently working as a Senior...Read More

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