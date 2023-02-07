Adani Ports remains part of NSE's F&O ban stock list for today. Check details
- The derivative contracts in the mentioned securities have crossed 95% of the market-wide position limit (MWPL), said NSE
One Adani Group stock has been put under the ban for trade on Tuesday, February 7, 2023 under the futures and options (F&O) segment by the National Stock Exchange (NSE). The stock has been put on ban under the F&O segment as it has crossed 95% of the market-wide position limit (MWPL), as per the NSE.
