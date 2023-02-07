One Adani Group stock has been put under the ban for trade on Tuesday, February 7, 2023 under the futures and options (F&O) segment by the National Stock Exchange (NSE). The stock has been put on ban under the F&O segment as it has crossed 95% of the market-wide position limit (MWPL), as per the NSE.

Adani Ports, which was added to the ban in the last few sessions, continues to be a part of the F&O ban list for today. The NSE updates the list of securities in F&O ban for trade everyday. Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Limited (APSEZ) shares have remained under pressure amid the selloff in Adani Group stocks on concerns over the US-based Hindenburg Research's January 24 report.

“It is hereby informed that all clients/members shall trade in the derivative contracts of said securities only to decrease their positions through offsetting positions," the stock exchange said. "Any increase in open positions shall attract appropriate penal and disciplinary action," NSE added.

The derivative contracts in the mentioned securities have crossed 95% of the market-wide position limit and are therefore have been currently put in the ban period by the stock exchange, said NSE.

No fresh positions are allowed for any of the F&O contracts in that particular stock when it is under the F&O ban period. The MWPL (market-wide position limit) is set by the stock exchanges which is the maximum number of contracts that can be open at any time (Open Interest), therefore, the F&O contracts of that stock enter a ban period if the open interest crosses 95% of the MWPL.