This Adani Group stock's target price raised by Jefferies. Key triggers2 min read . Updated: 14 Sep 2022, 10:05 AM IST
- Jefferies has maintained its Buy rating on the Adani Group stock with a target price of ₹1,100 per share
Listen to this article
Global brokerage Jefferies in a note said that it interacted with Adani Ports' management to discuss business operations. Adani Ports aims to leverage its strong B/S to benefit from gradual volume recovery, as global container rates are easing and as it grows in logistics/warehousing to offer customers end-to-end solutions, the brokerage highlighted.