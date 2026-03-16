Adani Total gas share price crashes over 12% in 2 sessions; here's why

Adani Total Gas shares remained under pressure on Monday, March 15, with the stock falling for a second straight session as investors booked profits after last week’s sharp rally. The stock dropped around 6% intraday and has now declined more than 12% in two trading sessions, reversing part of the nearly 30% surge seen over just three trading days earlier.

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On Monday alone, Adani Total Gas stock fell as much as 5.6% to an intraday low of ₹532, after already sliding 6.8% on Friday, March 13. The correction came as traders booked profits following the recent run-up in the stock. It soared 30% between March 10-12.

The recent fall also followed the clarification, the Exchange had sought from Adani Total Gas Ltd on March 13, 2026 with reference to significant movement in price, in order to ensure that investors have latest relevant information about the company and to inform the market so that the interest of the investors is safeguarded.

"We are in receipt of your email Dated March 13, 2026 regarding significant movement in price of our scrip.

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In this regard, we would like to inform that the price movement in the scrip of the company is purely due to market conditions and absolutely market driven. The management of the Company neither has any control nor has any knowledge of the reasons for the significant movement in price of our scrip," The Adani firm said.

Industrial gas price cut comes amid supply disruption Over the weekend, the company also reduced the price of excess natural gas supplied to select industrial customers to ₹82.95 per standard cubic metre from ₹119.90 per standard cubic metre. The revised rate came into effect from 0600 hours on March 16. The price cut followed a softening in upstream gas prices even as supply disruptions continue.

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The stock had rallied strongly last week after the government issued the Natural Gas (Supply Regulation) Order, 2026, which aims to prioritise gas supply to essential segments amid disruptions linked to the ongoing Middle East conflict. The order came against the backdrop of rising demand and concerns over a possible cooking gas shortage due to the war in West Asia involving the US, Israel and Iran. Qatar, which supplies 20% of the world’s LNG, shut the Ras Laffan export facility last week after an Iranian drone strike, upending the market and sending the price of gas in Europe and Asia soaring.

Under the notification, gas supply is to be prioritised for domestic piped natural gas users and CNG used in transport. Allocations will remain at 100% of average consumption over the last six months, subject to operational availability.

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The company said the government’s move would help safeguard essential energy supplies for households and the transport sector. It also said some of its gas suppliers had curtailed supplies due to escalating geopolitical tensions in West Asia, affecting its ability to serve certain industrial customers and reducing the availability of gas for industrial supply.

The government order also directed all entities involved in the production, import, marketing, transportation and supply of natural gas, including producers, LNG terminal operators and city gas distributors, to comply with revised supply schedules and sector-wise allocations coordinated through GAIL and the Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell.

The backdrop remains challenging. Due to supply constraints arising from the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, gas prices have risen in India. Domestic cooking gas prices have increased by ₹60 per cylinder, while commercial LPG prices have gone up by ₹114.5. The development is significant as India is the world’s second-largest LPG importer, and several restaurants across the country have either run out of gas supplies or shifted to simpler menu items that require little to no cooking gas.

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Adani Total Gas Share performance After today's fall, the Adani group stock is over 33% away from its 52-week high of ₹797.40, hit in September 2025. Meanwhile, it touched its 52-week low of ₹453.50 in on March 2, 2026.

The stock has also lost 11% in past 1 year, around 12% in 6 months and 9% in 3 months.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. Please consult with an investment advisor before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Pranati Deva Pranati Deva is a seasoned financial journalist with over a decade of experience in high-pressure newsroom environments, currently working as a Senior...Read More ✕ Pranati Deva Pranati Deva is a seasoned financial journalist with over a decade of experience in high-pressure newsroom environments, currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at LiveMint. Over the years, she has developed a reputation for sharp editorial judgement, a strong grasp of market dynamics, and the ability to translate complex financial developments into clear, engaging stories for a wide audience.



Her core areas of coverage include stock markets, leading listed companies, currencies, and commodities, with a particular strength in fast-paced, real-time market reporting. She is known for handling breaking market news, earnings-driven stock movements, and macroeconomic developments with speed, accuracy, and context—qualities that are essential in financial journalism.



Pranati has built a diverse and credible professional track record across some of India’s most respected news organisations, including MintGenie, CNBC-TV18, Business Standard and EconomicTimes.com. During her stints at these platforms, she produced data-driven market stories, curated and steered live blogs during volatile trading sessions, and conducted interviews with market veterans, fund managers, economists, and industry experts. Her work often combines on-ground reporting with analytical depth, helping readers make sense of daily market fluctuations and longer-term trends. An alumnus of the Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communications and Hansraj College, University of Delhi, Pranati brings a strong academic foundation to her journalism. She specialises in real-time financial reporting, with a keen focus on precision, balance, and insight, aiming to decode market movements in a way that is both informative and accessible to readers across experience levels.