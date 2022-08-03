Adani group stock hits 52-week high, mcap now more than ITC, Bharti Airtel

Adani Transmission shares had ended on Tuesday with a market cap of ₹3,81,671.40 crore, which now has ascended to ₹3,88,024.13 crore in early morning session on Wednesday leaving ITC and Bharti Airtel behind. Now, ITC shares are placed at 13 spot in the list of Indian's most valuable listed companies in terms of market capital with ₹3,78,925.11 crore while Bharti Airtel is placed at 12th spot with a market cap of ₹3,83,835.17 crore. These latest market cap figures are available on the BSE website — bseindia.com.

