Adani group stock hits 52-week high, mcap now more than ITC, Bharti Airtel

Adani group stock hits 52-week high, mcap now more than ITC, Bharti Airtel1 min read . 12:20 PM IST
- This Adani group stock is one of the multibagger stocks in 2022
Stock market today: Adani Transmission shares today climbed to 52-week high in early morning session. The Adani Group stock opened higher and later hit new 52-week high of ₹3,528 per share levels on the NSE.
While ascending to new 52-week high, Adani Transmission shares' market capitalisation surpassed the market capital of ITC and Bharti Airtel. Now, Adani Transmission shares are placed at the 11th spot in the list of most valuable Indian stocks in terms of market value.
Adani Transmission shares had ended on Tuesday with a market cap of ₹3,81,671.40 crore, which now has ascended to ₹3,88,024.13 crore in early morning session on Wednesday leaving ITC and Bharti Airtel behind. Now, ITC shares are placed at 13 spot in the list of Indian's most valuable listed companies in terms of market capital with ₹3,78,925.11 crore while Bharti Airtel is placed at 12th spot with a market cap of ₹3,83,835.17 crore. These latest market cap figures are available on the BSE website — bseindia.com.
Adani Transmission shares are one of the multibagger stocks in 2022 and in 2021. It has delivered 100 per cent return to its shareholders in year-to-date time whereas in last one year, it has given 280 per cent return to its shareholders.
Meanwhile, Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) continues to top the list of most valuable Indian listed companies in terms of market valuations with a market cap of ₹17,45,443.73 crore. Tata Consultancy Services or TCS is distant follower of RIL at number two spot with a market cap of ₹12,14,805.06 crore. HDFC Bank is at third spot with a market capital of ₹7,89,470.14 crore. The private lender continues to remain most valuable Indian bank in terms of market valuations. ICICI Bank and State Bank of India (SBI) is placed at sixth and seventh spot respectively.
As per the information available on the official website of BSE, another Adani group stock Adani Enterprises has also climbed to a new 52-week high. Adani Enterprises share price today opened upside at ₹2,685 apiece levels and climbed to intraday high of ₹2,705 per share levels on NSE, its new 52-week high.
