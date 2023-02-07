Ahead of Q3 results, Adani Ports, Adani Green, Ambuja Cements shares surge

Meanwhile, global brokerage JP Morgan said that Adani Group remained eligible for inclusion in some of its key indices, helping the stocks to rebound after the recent selloff in Adani group stocks, which has caused a rout of over $100 billion in market capitalisation after the US short seller Hindenburg's report on January 24. Adani has rejected in detailed rebuttals the Hindenberg report's allegations of stock manipulation, use of tax havens and criticism that it had unsustainable debt.