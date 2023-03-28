Adani Group stocks: All 10 counters trade in the red; Adani Enterprises fall over 7%1 min read . Updated: 28 Mar 2023, 11:50 AM IST
Many of the Adani Group firms hit their lower circuit limits during the day
All the ten listed companies of the Adani Group were trading in the negative territory on Tuesday, with Adani Power, Adani Transmission, Adani Green Energy and Adani Total Gas falling nearly 5 per cent each.
