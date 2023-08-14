Adani Group stocks fall as SEBI likely to submit report in Supreme Court today; Adani Ent shares drop the most over 5%2 min read 14 Aug 2023, 11:33 AM IST
The Adani Group stocks are in focus as the capital market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) is likely to submit its report to the Supreme Court of India on its probe over the allegations made by US-based Hindenburg Research against the Adani Group.
Adani group stocks fell in the range of 2-5% on Monday with Adani Enterprises shares declining the most by over 5%, being the top loser on the Nifty index.
Next Story
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message