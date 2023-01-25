Adani Group stocks fall after Hindenburg takes short position1 min read . Updated: 25 Jan 2023, 10:46 AM IST
- Hindenburg Research said on Wednesday it holds short positions in Adani Group companies
Hindenburg Research said on Wednesday it holds short positions in Adani Group companies through U.S.-traded bonds and non-Indian-traded derivative instruments, sending shares of companies in the Indian conglomerate sliding.
