Adani Group stocks fall up to 13%; Adani Green, Adani Ent, Adani Ports shares top losers
Adani Enterprises was the top loser on the Nifty 50 index, dropping more than 6%. The stock has fallen over 9% in one week.
Adani Group stocks, including Adani Ports, Adani Enterprises and Adani Green witnessed heavy losses in the range of 5% to 10% on Wednesday. All ten Adani Group stocks were trading sharply lower with the flagship Adani Enterprises shares extending decline for the seventh straight session.
