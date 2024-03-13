Adani Group stocks, including Adani Ports, Adani Enterprises and Adani Green witnessed heavy losses in the range of 5% to 10% on Wednesday. All ten Adani Group stocks were trading sharply lower with the flagship Adani Enterprises shares extending decline for the seventh straight session. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Adani Enterprises was the top loser on the Nifty 50 index, dropping more than 6%. The stock has fallen over 9% in one week. This was followed by Adani Ports shares that lost over 6% in trade today.

Adani Green Energy shares plunged more than 13%, the biggest loser among Adani Group stocks. Adani Total Gas shares declined over 8%, while Adani Wilmar share price fell over 4%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

ACC and Ambuja Cements shares were also trading with losses of more than 4% each.

With this fall, the total cumulative market capitalisation of Adani Group stocks fell ₹90,000 crore so far.

Meanwhile, the Indian stock market indices also declined by a percent on Wednesday with the midcap and smallcap indices bleeding the most. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

At 12:30 pm, the Sensex plunged 676.89 points, or 0.92%, to trade at 72,991.07, while the Nifty 50 was down 259.50 points, or 1.16%, at 22,076.20.

The broader market indices are down for the third day in a row, with the Nifty Smallcap 100 and the Nifty Midcap 100 falling 3%-4% each today.

