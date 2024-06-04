Adani Group stocks fall up to 18.5% amid tighter election race; market cap drops ₹1.35 lakh crore
Adani Group stocks crashed as Indian markets reacted to tighter election results than expected. Adani Total Gas and Adani Green Energy plunged the most. Market cap of Adani stocks fell by nearly ₹1.35 lakh crore, erasing gains from the previous session.
Adani Group stocks crashed sharply on Tuesday after most of the group stocks hit 52-week highs in the previous session following the overall weak sentiment of the Indian markets after early trends showed that the election result could be tighter than exit polls had predicted. The decline in Adani Group stocks today erased the gains made in the previous session.
