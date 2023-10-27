Adani group stocks: FPIs cut stake in 8 out of 10 Adani companies in Q2
As per the quarterly shareholding patterns of all ten Adani Group stocks listed on the stock exchanges, FPIs have cut their stake in 8 companies during the quarter gone by.
The Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) have reduced their holdings in most Adani Group companies during the July-September quarter.
Next Story
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message