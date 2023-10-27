Adani group stocks: FPIs cut stake in 8 out of 10 Adani companies in Q2

The Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) have reduced their holdings in most Adani Group companies during the July-September quarter.

As per the quarterly shareholding patterns of all ten Adani Group stocks listed on the stock exchanges, FPIs have cut their stake in 8 companies during the quarter gone by.

Adani Enterprises, the flagship company of billionaire Gautam Adani-led group, saw the biggest sequential drop of over 4% in FPI shareholding in the September quarter. FPIs cut their stake in Adani Enterprises to 18.19% at the end of September 2023 from 23.01% at the end of June 2023.

However, the promoter and promoter group of the company increased their stake in the quarter to 72.61% from 67.65% in the previous quarter. The shareholding of mutual funds in the company also rose to 1.39% from 1.18%, as per the data.

Companies FPI Shareholding (%) Promoter Shareholding (%) Mutual Fund Shareholding (%) June September June September June September Adani Green Energy 22.03 23.16 56.27 56.26 0.11 0.13 Adani Enterprises 23.01 18.19 67.65 72.61 1.18 1.39 Adani Power 16.84 22.39 74.97 70.02 0.04 0.74 Adani Energy Solutions 21.12 18.63 68.27 73.22 0.14 0.19 Adani Total Gas 14.19 14.05 74.80 74.80 0.13 0.13 Adani Ports & SEZ 17.14 13.97 62.89 65.53 2.68 3.56 Adani Wilmar 1.38 0.86 87.94 87.94 0.06 0.06 Ambuja Cements 13.12 12.23 63.15 63.15 5.57 6.45 ACC 10.62 7.72 56.69 56.69 9.21 12.52 NDTV 0.62 0.60 69.71 69.71 0.00 0.02

FPI holding in Adani Ports & SEZ declined to 13.97% in September from 17.14% in June. On the contrary, promoter and promoter group shareholding in the ports operator increased to 65.53% from 62.89, QoQ. Mutual funds’ stake in the company also rose to 3.56% in September from 2.68% at the end of June 2023.

Similarly, ACC witnessed a 2.9% fall in FPI shareholding to 7.72% from 10.62% in the preceding quarter. However, mutual funds raised their stake in the cement manufacturer to 12.52% from 9.21% QoQ.

FPI shareholding in Adani Energy Solutions in September decreased to 18.63% from 21.12%, while that in Adani Total Gas, it fell to 14.05% from 14.19% in June.

Meanwhile, Adani Green Energy and Adani Power were the only two companies in the pack to see an increase in FPI shareholding during the September quarter. FPI raised stake in Adani Green Energy to 23.16% in September from 22.06% in June, while they increased stake in Adani Power to 22.39% from 16.84%, QoQ.

Promoter and promoter group’s stake in Adani Power decreased to 70.02% from 74.97% during the quarter.

It is to be noted that US-based boutique investment firm GQG Partners acquired 8.1% stake in Adani Power in August this year. The Rajiv Jan-led investment company purchased the stake from Adani family entities.

